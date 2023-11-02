Six LESCO men taken to task for conniving in power theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is taking strict action against the company’s officers, officials and line staff conniving in the electricity theft.

Following the special instructions of its Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, the company has taken to task around six officials for conniving in electricity pilferage and showing negligence in their duties during the last two days, according to LESCO spokesman here on Thursday.

He explained that two Linemen Ilyas Ahmed and Ghulam Hussain of Ettehad Town Sub-Division were suspended for facilitating electricity thieves and a case had also been registered against them. Lineman Ilyas Ahmed was conniving in power theft by installing a shunt in the meter of Green Palace Hotel on Multan Road after taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the hotel owner. While, Lineman Ghulam Hussain had illegally transferred a dead meter to another user and electricity was being stolen on a large scale through it.

He said, “A day before, the company also dismissed from service a Line Superintendent and three Meter Readers as respective departmental inquiries proved their involvement in electricity theft and neglect of duties.

”

Line Superintendent (LS) Muhammad Shoaib posted in Batapur Sub-Division was issued a show-cause notice for neglecting his duties, but he could not give a satisfactory answer, on which he was dismissed from the service. Similarly, Sajjad Ashiq, a Meter Reader posted in Kanganpur Sub-Division, was assisting the accused who stole electricity by tampering with the power meter. Meter Reader Sajad Ashiq was dismissed after being proved guilty.

The spokesman added that in Zarar Shaheed Sub-Division, a Meter Reader Muzaffar Ali has also been dismissed from his job for assisting electricity thieves. Another Meter Reader Muhammad Jamil posted in Sarfraz Nagar Sub-Division was dismissed for neglecting his duties. All the three meter readers were given full opportunity to come clean but none of them could give a satisfactory response, he clarified.