Six Liquor Suppliers Held, 41 Liter Liquor, 03 Bottles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Six liquor suppliers held, 41 liter liquor, 03 bottles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six liquor suppliers and recovered 41 liters and 03 bottles of liquor from their possession during operation here on Sunday.

City Police nabbed Waqas and recovered 05 liter liquor from his possession.

Similarly, Banni police netted Kashif and recovered 12 liter liquor from his custody.

While, Taxila Police booked Mazhar Hayyat and recovered 03 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Following operation, Kahuta police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Abid and same police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Kashif.

Kalar Syedan police Raqyan and recovered 04 liters of liquor from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action will be taken against such anti social elements.

