Six LPG Shops, Illegal Petrol Agency Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) District administration sealed six LPG shops over missing safety equipment and an illegal petrol agency during a crackdown launched in Khangarh district on Monday.
The Civil Defence Department launched a crackdown on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, against illegal petrol agencies and LPG shops.
The team also submitted an application against the owners of the LPG shops Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Murtaza and others, and illegal petrol agency owner Ghulam Abbas with the Khangarh police station for registration of FIRs.
In a statement, the DC Mian Usman Ali said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk adding that strict legal action would be taken against violators.
