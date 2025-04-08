Six main suspects of brutal murder of mother, infant in Jaba held

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Mansehra police have arrested all six key suspects involved in the horrific murder of a mother and her 16-month-old infant in Jaba, within the jurisdiction of Thana Saddar.

Following the directives of DIG Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, a special investigation team led by DPO Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, worked tirelessly, utilizing modern technical resources and effective search operations.

As a result, five suspects identified as Wasi Shah, Abdul Razaq Shah, Niaz Ali Shah, Qaim Ali Shah, and Ahsan Ali Shah were arrested earlier.

In the latest development, the final suspect, Syed Mehtab Shah, son of Syed Afsar Shah, a resident of Jaba, was also apprehended on, Tuesday. With this arrest, the high-profile case was swiftly moving toward its logical conclusion.

DPO Mansehra has emphasized that the police were conducting the investigation with complete fairness, impartiality, and professionalism.

Ensuring justice for the victim’s family and upholding the rule of law in society remains the top priority of the police, he added.