Six Major Generals Promoted As Lieutenant General Including Former DG ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:11 PM

Six Major Generals promoted as Lieutenant General including former DG ISPR

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday promoted six Major Generals to the rank of Lieutenant General including Former Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor who was serving as General Officer Commanding (GOC) Okara

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Army on Wednesday promoted six Major Generals to the rank of Lieutenant General including Former Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor who was serving as General Officer Commanding (GOC) Okara.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said the promoted officers included Major General Akhtar Nawaz , Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani , Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali.

