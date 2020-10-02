UrduPoint.com
Six Marriage Halls, 103 Restaurants Sealed In Karachi Over Covid-19 Prevalence; Flouting SOPs

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Six marriage halls, 103 restaurants sealed in Karachi over Covid-19 prevalence; flouting SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Around six marriage halls and 103 restaurants have been closed in Karachi due to non compliance of health guidelines and Coronavirus prevalence in their premises.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday instructed all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure health guidelines and protocols for public safety and health.

It had also directed to initiate crackdown on violations particularly in restaurants and marriage halls as these two places were emerging as epicenter of disease.

More Stories From Pakistan

