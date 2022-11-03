Six marriage halls, a guest house sealed for violating building laws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :As many as six marriage halls, and a guest house was sealed, while two under-construction markets were demolished for operating without map approval by the authority concerned.

According to a spokesman of the Commissioner's office, Municipal Corporation (MC) team took action during a crackdown on the direction of the local Commissioner here Thursday.

The buildings which are sealed include Al-Naseeb Marriage Club, Madina Marriage Club, Taj Marriage Club, Hina Marriage Club, Al-Habib Marriage Club, Royal One Guest House, Sheesh Mahal Marriage Club and Royal One Guest House. Two markets each were being constructed at Mati Tal Road and Raza Abad square was demolished by the Municipal Corporation team. MO Planning Kaneez Fatima supervised the action of a crackdown against unlawful construction.