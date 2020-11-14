UrduPoint.com
Six Marriage Halls Sealed Over SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Six marriage halls sealed over SOPs violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The district administration have sealed premises of six marriage halls on violation of corona SOPs in different parts of the district.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari checked various marriage halls and found four marriage halls violating corona SOPs.

Those marriage halls were sealed include Khayyam Marquee, Chiniot Palace, Koh-i-Noor Marquee and Castle Marquee.

These halls were also found violating one dish act, whereas, participants of marriage functions did not wear face masks besides ignoring social distance. Therefore, premises of these marriage halls were sealed and cases were registered against them.

Meanwhile, AC Jaranwala Zainul Abideen also sealed two marriage hall Seven Seas and Heaven Marriage Hall for violating SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

