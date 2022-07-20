MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Multan Division suspended as many as six officials of the Municipal Corporation Multan (MCM)for 'gross negligence of duty' here on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, DC Engineer Amir Khattak forwarded a letter to Secretary Local Government against Municipal Officer Regulation (MOR), Malik Ishfaq after returning his services back to his parent department.

He had recommended action against the officer under PEDA Act as well.

As per excerpt of the letter, an unlawful cattle pens, stray dogs and encroachment were results of MOR's negligence.

Other officers were suspended including Superintendent of MC, Abdul Razaq, Enforcement Inspector Malik Muneer, Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Arshad and Rana Jamshed. The suspension notification for each of the official was released on Wednesday.