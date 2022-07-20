UrduPoint.com

Six MC's Officials Suspended

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Six MC's officials suspended

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Multan Division suspended as many as six officials of the Municipal Corporation Multan (MCM)for 'gross negligence of duty' here on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, DC Engineer Amir Khattak forwarded a letter to Secretary Local Government against Municipal Officer Regulation (MOR), Malik Ishfaq after returning his services back to his parent department.

He had recommended action against the officer under PEDA Act as well.

As per excerpt of the letter, an unlawful cattle pens, stray dogs and encroachment were results of MOR's negligence.

Other officers were suspended including Superintendent of MC, Abdul Razaq, Enforcement Inspector Malik Muneer, Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Arshad and Rana Jamshed. The suspension notification for each of the official was released on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Multan Jamshed Government

Recent Stories

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

14 seconds ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

17 minutes ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

1 hour ago
 Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit ..

Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit under control: Miftah

2 hours ago
 Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dol ..

Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.