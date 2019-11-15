Six medical stores sealed in Lower Dir

In light of the directives of district administration, the Drug Inspector Timergara Waheed Murad Friday paid surprise visit to various medical stores in the district headquarter Timergara and sealed six medical stores over violation of drug act

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : In light of the directives of district administration, the Drug Inspector Timergara Waheed Murad Friday paid surprise visit to various medical stores in the district headquarter Timergara and sealed six medical stores over violation of drug act.

The drug inspector checked New Jan Enterprises, Gandhara Traders and Shaheen Traders and found New Jan enterprises involved in sale and storage of drugs without drug sale license and holding of narcotic drugs.

The drug inspector sealed the medical store under the Drug Act 1976 while collected samples from the remaining medical stores for chemical examination.

Similarly, the Tehsil administration Samerbagh led by AC Mohammad Mohsin Salahuddin carried out an inspection drive against the illegal Pharmacies in the premises of tehsil and sealed Al kair Medicos, New Jandool Medicos, Maidan Medicos, Wahab Medicos and Roman Medicos under the relevant section of law.