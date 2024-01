FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Samanabad police busted a six-member dacoit gang involved in more than 32 dacoity crimes.

Police said here on Thursday that the team on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested Faizan alias Faizi along with his five accomplices and recovered illegal weapons, cash, cell phones and a rickshaw from their possession.

Investigation was underway.