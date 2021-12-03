UrduPoint.com

Six Member Dacoit Gang Busted, Stolen Goods Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:34 PM

Six member dacoit gang busted, stolen goods recovered

Police have busted a six member dacoit gang and recovered stolen goods, cash worth Rs 7,85,000 and 8 mobile phones from their possession, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have busted a six member dacoit gang and recovered stolen goods, cash worth Rs 7,85,000 and 8 mobile phones from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

Naseerabad police arrested Matiullah, the ringleader of dacoit gang, along with other accomplices Amanullah, Omar Khan, Arif Khan, Abdullah and Saddam Hussain.

Under the supervision of SP Pothohar, SHO Naseerabad and his team successfully made arrest of the gang involved in house robberies.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed two and a half dozen incidents of robbery, street crime and theft.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail appreciated the performance of Naseerabad police team and said that arrest of organized and active gangs by forces enhances the confidence of citizens.

He said that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

UAE story told via drones light show

UAE story told via drones light show

7 minutes ago
 Married woman commits suicide

Married woman commits suicide

12 seconds ago
 Kremlin says Putin-Biden video call next week

Kremlin says Putin-Biden video call next week

13 seconds ago
 German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winn ..

German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winners

15 seconds ago
 Hamilton fastest in opening practice in Saudi Arab ..

Hamilton fastest in opening practice in Saudi Arabia

17 seconds ago
 Poland Begins Limited Access of Journalists to Bor ..

Poland Begins Limited Access of Journalists to Border With Belarus - Government

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.