Six member dacoit gang busted, stolen goods recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have busted a six member dacoit gang and recovered stolen goods, cash worth Rs 7,85,000 and 8 mobile phones from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

Naseerabad police arrested Matiullah, the ringleader of dacoit gang, along with other accomplices Amanullah, Omar Khan, Arif Khan, Abdullah and Saddam Hussain.

Under the supervision of SP Pothohar, SHO Naseerabad and his team successfully made arrest of the gang involved in house robberies.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed two and a half dozen incidents of robbery, street crime and theft.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail appreciated the performance of Naseerabad police team and said that arrest of organized and active gangs by forces enhances the confidence of citizens.

He said that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.