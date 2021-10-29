six member inter provincial gang arrested

Police have arrested six member inter provincial gang involved in house robberies and recovered cash Rs 1 million, weapons used in crime besides a vehicle from their possession Friday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six member inter provincial gang involved in house robberies and recovered cash Rs 1 million, weapons used in crime besides a vehicle from their possession Friday, informed police spokesman.

Wah Cantt Police Station during an operation, inter-provincial gang leader Gul Akbar alias "Mama" involved in several incidents of robbery and burglary in the houses was arrested along with 06 accomplices.

The accused revealed several incidents during the investigation. The gang leader Gul Akbar alias Mama has already been challaned in robbery cases in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

City Police Officer CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younas while congratulating SP Potohar, SDPO Taxila, SHO Wah Cantt and said that strict action should be taken against the anti-social elements.