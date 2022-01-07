Six members dacoit gang busted

The district police have busted a six members gang involved in dacoity and robbery

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The district police have busted a six members gang involved in dacoity and robbery.

Police spokesperson said on Friday that the SHO Muradpur police station, along with police team raided and arrested the accused gang members namely Ghulam Mustafa aka Gaamu (ring leader), Mubeen, Ali Raza, Mulazim Hussain, Zaigum Abbas and Ahmed Ali aka Battery.

During the interrogation, seven motorcycles worth Rs150000, six mobile phones and illicit weapons were recovered from them. The accused were wanted by the police in more than 25 cases of theft and robbery.

Further investigation was underway, police said.