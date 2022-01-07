UrduPoint.com

Six Members Dacoit Gang Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Six members dacoit gang busted

The district police have busted a six members gang involved in dacoity and robbery

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The district police have busted a six members gang involved in dacoity and robbery.

Police spokesperson said on Friday that the SHO Muradpur police station, along with police team raided and arrested the accused gang members namely Ghulam Mustafa aka Gaamu (ring leader), Mubeen, Ali Raza, Mulazim Hussain, Zaigum Abbas and Ahmed Ali aka Battery.

During the interrogation, seven motorcycles worth Rs150000, six mobile phones and illicit weapons were recovered from them. The accused were wanted by the police in more than 25 cases of theft and robbery.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalis ..

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalists in Affidavit case

19 minutes ago
 Sinopharm, Sinovac important part of COVAX vaccine ..

Sinopharm, Sinovac important part of COVAX vaccine initiative

1 minute ago
 Eurozone inflation hit record high in December

Eurozone inflation hit record high in December

1 minute ago
 Sufi festival held to celebrate rich culture of Su ..

Sufi festival held to celebrate rich culture of Sufism

1 minute ago
 No Interruptions in Kazakhstan's Oil, Gas Producti ..

No Interruptions in Kazakhstan's Oil, Gas Production Despite Unrest - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3742 against USD Friday

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3742 against USD Friday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.