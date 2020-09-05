Six members investigation team formed to probe mysterious deaths of four persons in Wapda Colony Ghazi

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ishfaq Anwar Saturday constituted a six members investigation team to probe the mysterious death of four-persons caused by a short circuit at Wapda Colony Sobra city Ghazi

The DPO formed the committee following the orders of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman, the committee headed by DSP Ghazi Shahnawaz Khan while SHO Cadet Muhammad Nawaz, Qaisar Shah in-charge special branch Ghazi, Israr Khan Security Officer Tarbaila Dam, ASI CTDC Aziz Shah and in-charge Rescue 1122 are the members. The inspection team would submit its report within ten working days.

On 28th August 2020, in a horrific accident the house of the employee of Tarbail Extension Power Project 5 Sardar Shahzad caught fire owing to the electricity short circuit where four people including two minors, their cousin and mother sustained terrible burn injuries those lead to their death.

The dead bodies were shifted to Wapda hospital Ghazi and later sent Tehsil Headquarter hospital Ghazi for medicolegal formalities.

During the initial investigation, it was disclosed that Sardar Shahzad who was on duty and his family including two minor sons 5 years old Hamdan, 3 years old Ayan his wife Nageena Bibi and niece 14 years old Horia Bibi were sleeping in a room where Window AC caught fire owing to electricity short circuit and the whole room blazed where all four died with suffocation and burnt injuries, the household also destroyed by the fire.