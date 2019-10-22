six members medical board examine Nawaz

A six members medical board of Services Hospital examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the medical facility here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A six members medical board of Services Hospital examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the medical facility here on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources,the board examined medicines and reviewed history of the former premier Nawaz Sharif was detected critically low platelet count.He was tested for dengue fever at the hospital but the results were negative.

Earlier, A six-member medical board was constituted on direction of the Punjab government for carrying out detailed check of the former prime minister.

The Board was led by Principal SIMS Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz while other members included Kamran Khalid, Arif Nadeem, Faiza Bashir, Khadija Irfan and Dr Sobia Qazi.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid tight security for medical checkup on Monday night,sources added.