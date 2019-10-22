UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Members Medical Board Examine Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:26 PM

six members medical board examine Nawaz

A six members medical board of Services Hospital examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the medical facility here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A six members medical board of Services Hospital examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the medical facility here on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources,the board examined medicines and reviewed history of the former premier Nawaz Sharif was detected critically low platelet count.He was tested for dengue fever at the hospital but the results were negative.

Earlier, A six-member medical board was constituted on direction of the Punjab government for carrying out detailed check of the former prime minister.

The Board was led by Principal SIMS Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz while other members included Kamran Khalid, Arif Nadeem, Faiza Bashir, Khadija Irfan and Dr Sobia Qazi.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid tight security for medical checkup on Monday night,sources added.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Dengue Government Of Punjab

Recent Stories

Orientation for undergraduate students held at Uni ..

3 minutes ago

UBS Q3 profits tumble on trade disputes, low rates ..

3 minutes ago

Ducab - Etihad ESCO deal to save 3.25m KWh energy ..

31 minutes ago

Israeli Forces Detain 14 Palestinians in Raids Acr ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Embassy supports economic empowerment of women ..

46 minutes ago

Singapore to mark first-ever participation at WETE ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.