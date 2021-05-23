UrduPoint.com
Six Members Of A Family Found Unconscious

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Six members of a family found unconscious

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Six members of a family fell unconscious at village Garhi Qureshi in tehsil Kot Addu on Sunday apparently after consuming poisonous milk, officials said.

According to police sources, the members of the family headed by Muhammad Akram allegedly consumed drugged milk.

All the six members including two kids and women were shifted to hospital. The condition of two persons stated critical. Kot Addu police was investigating the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

