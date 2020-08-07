UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Members Of Dacoit Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Six members of dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :CIA police arrested six members of a dacoit gang here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that CIA city division police team conducted raid at hideout of criminals and arrested six dacoits. They were identified as Umair, Chand, Maqsood, Ghulam Abbas, Usman and Waqas.

Police recovered cash amounting to Rs 186,000 and cell phone from the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police CIA Criminals From

Recent Stories

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

25 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

40 minutes ago

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

44 minutes ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.