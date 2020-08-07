Six members of dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :CIA police arrested six members of a dacoit gang here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that CIA city division police team conducted raid at hideout of criminals and arrested six dacoits. They were identified as Umair, Chand, Maqsood, Ghulam Abbas, Usman and Waqas.

Police recovered cash amounting to Rs 186,000 and cell phone from the accused.

Further investigation was underway.