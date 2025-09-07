Six Members Of Motorcycle Theft, Burglary Gangs Arrested In Crackdown
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested six members of two gangs involved in motorcycle theft and burglary during crackdown here on Sunday.
Police have recovered seven stolen motorcycles, 15 mobile phones and stolen money of Rs. 402,000 and household items from their possession.
Police have also recovered weapons used in the crimes.
Saddar Wah police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Potohar Talha Wali commended police team and said the arrested accused will be presented in court with solid evidence. Those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law, he added.
