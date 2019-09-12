UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Members Of 'tala Tor' Gang Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

Six members of 'tala tor' gang arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Mominabad police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six members of a notorious 'Tala Tor' gang during patrolling in the area.

SSP West Shoukat Ali Khatain said that the gang members namely Abdul Wahab, Akther, Abdul Bari, Samiullah, Abdul Aleem and Allah Dad were arrested while they were travelling in a rickshaw near Wajid Shaheed Chowk - Mominabad.

The police recovered five loaded pistols, mobile phones and a lock cutter from their possession, besides a rickshaw was also impounded.

The initial investigation revealed that the suspects are nominated in different cases lodged with SITE-A and B police stations.

The case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Bari From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and press conferenc ..

6 minutes ago

When Quaid-e-Azam Trophy made headlines

11 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from red-ball cr ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

3 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

3 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.