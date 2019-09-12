Six members of 'tala tor' gang arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Mominabad police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six members of a notorious 'Tala Tor' gang during patrolling in the area.

SSP West Shoukat Ali Khatain said that the gang members namely Abdul Wahab, Akther, Abdul Bari, Samiullah, Abdul Aleem and Allah Dad were arrested while they were travelling in a rickshaw near Wajid Shaheed Chowk - Mominabad.

The police recovered five loaded pistols, mobile phones and a lock cutter from their possession, besides a rickshaw was also impounded.

The initial investigation revealed that the suspects are nominated in different cases lodged with SITE-A and B police stations.

The case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.