UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Members Of Two Dacoit Gangs Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:14 PM

Six members of two dacoit gangs arrested

The police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested six accused on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested six accused on Wednesday.

DSP City Pasrur Circle Rana Muhammad Zahid, while addressing a press conference, said the police smashed two gangs- Faisal and Usman gangs- and arrested six accused who were wanted to the police in more than 100 cases.

During the investigation, 12 motorcycles, millions of rupees, goods and weapons were recovered from them.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Circle Pasrur From Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

16 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

16 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

16 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

16 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

28 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.