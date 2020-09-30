Six members of two dacoit gangs arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested six accused on Wednesday.

DSP City Pasrur Circle Rana Muhammad Zahid, while addressing a press conference, said the police smashed two gangs- Faisal and Usman gangs- and arrested six accused who were wanted to the police in more than 100 cases.

During the investigation, 12 motorcycles, millions of rupees, goods and weapons were recovered from them.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.