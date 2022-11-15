Six men arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police have taken six persons into custody and recovered unlicensed weapons from their possession during routine searches in different areas of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Tuesday that the police teams of different police stations including PS Sadar, PS Dera Nawab, PS Musafir Khana and PS Dhor Kot arrested six accused and recovered unlicensed weapons from their possession.

The accused were identified as Abdul, Kashif, Akhtar, Nadeem and Afzal. The recovered weapons included two pistols, two revolvers, one repeater and one karbeen. The police have registered cases against the suspects.