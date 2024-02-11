Open Menu

Six MEPCO Employees Suspended Over Poor Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Six MEPCO employees suspended over poor performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Superintending Engineer Operations MEPCO Multan circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti has suspended six employees over poor performance and negligence during duty.

According to MEPCO official sources, office assistant AliPur Sadat sub division Muhammad Sarfraz and junior clerk Sikandarabad sub division Usman Luqman were suspended over negligence in not following the registration of cases against power pilferers.

While office assistant Makhdoom Rasheed sub division Muhammad Arif, Jawad Maqsood New Multan sub division, Niaz Hussain metre reader WAPDA Town sub division and Junior clerk Jalalpur sub division Haseeb Ahmad were also suspended.

The suspended staffers were directed to report to various operational offices.

APP/sak

