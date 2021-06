Six MEPCO officials, employees suspended over maintenance of transformer from private electrician

Superintending Engineer MEPCO Multan circle, Muhammad Munawar Khan, suspended six MEPCO officials and employees over getting maintenance of the distribution transformer from private electrician

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Superintending Engineer MEPCO Multan circle, Muhammad Munawar Khan, suspended six MEPCO officials and employees over getting maintenance of the distribution transformer from private electrician.

SE MEPCO Munawar Khan paid visit to Multan Cantt subdivision for checking of transformer at 11 KV Allama Iqbal feeder where private electrician namely Asif was busy in repairing 100 KVA transformer.

He suspended SDO Cantt subdivision Muhammad Mutahir Afzal, LS I Zeeshan Haider, LS II Muhammad Ramzan, Assistant Linemen Muhammad Moeen Akhtar, Muhammad Arif and Umer Farooq.

He also issued directions to XEN Cantt for lodging case against the private electrician.