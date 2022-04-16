UrduPoint.com

Six MEPCO Officials, Employees Suspended Over Occurrence Of Untoward Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Six MEPCO officials, employees suspended over occurrence of untoward incidents

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to suspend six officials and employees over occurrence of fatal and non-fatal incidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to suspend six officials and employees over occurrence of fatal and non-fatal incidents.

Ex-XEN Mian Channu Raees Ahmad Khan, SDO Muhammad Shakir, Muhammad Shakir, line superintendent-I Muhammad Kashif and Mushtaq Ahmed have been suspended over death of Lineman -I Mukhtar Ahmad during duty.

Likewise, Line Superintendent-I Muhammad Idrees and Line superintendent-II Atif Faraz of Gulgasht sub division have also been suspended over non-fatal incident took place with Linemen-II Javed Ahmad and Muhammad Muzamil.

All officers and employees have been directed to report to Regional Complaint center of MEPCO Headquarters Multan.

Related Topics

Multan Company MEPCO

Recent Stories

Dist admin recover 1500 wheat bags from factory

Dist admin recover 1500 wheat bags from factory

8 minutes ago
 Bill Gates Says Pandemic Would Unfold Differently ..

Bill Gates Says Pandemic Would Unfold Differently With Treatment Available Soone ..

8 minutes ago
 PML-N VP condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Dost Mu ..

PML-N VP condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad in Punjab Assembly

9 minutes ago
 More rain lashes South Africa's flood ravaged east ..

More rain lashes South Africa's flood ravaged east

9 minutes ago
 Indian troops launch CASO in IIOJK's Islamabad dis ..

Indian troops launch CASO in IIOJK's Islamabad district

9 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran K ..

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran Khan

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.