Six meters disconnected over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Friday disconnected sex meters over violation.

According to a spokesperson,SNGPL Unaccounted For Gas (UGF) control task force during the operation disconnected two meters over using compressors for getting gas illegally and four meters which were taken off by consumers were recovered and seized.

The company has vowed to continue these efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities,ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.