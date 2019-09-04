UrduPoint.com
Six Militants Including Woman Killed In Security Operation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:34 PM

At least six militants including a woman were killed in an intelligence based operation at Eastern Bypass area of the city on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :At least six militants including a woman were killed in an intelligence based operation at Eastern Bypass area of the city on Wednesday.

According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)'s spokesman, acting on a tip off, the CTP personnel and intelligence agencies conducted raid at a warehouse where the militants opened fire at security forces and one of them blew himself with a huge blast on the spot.

A suspected woman among six alleged militants had been killed in retaliation by security forces, CTD spokesman said, adding a suspected woman also wore suicide jacket which was defused by bomb disposal squad personnel.

He said ammunitions including arms and shells were recovered from the compound of the alleged militants.

The operation was completed in five hours, he said.

The bodies of militants were shifted to civil hospital for postmortem.

Sandmen Provincial Hospital Quetta's spokesman Dr. Wasim Baig said six injured personnel of police were brought to Civil Hospital's trauma center for medical aid.

He said a policeman namely Saifullah was martyred while under treatment. The Injured namely Muhammad Masoom Khan, Abu Bakar, Sulaiman Khan, Naseebullah and Altaf Ahmed were stated to be stable, he said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani praised the security forces for conducting a successful operation.

The chief minister prayed for early recovery of the injured of security forces.

