Open Menu

Six Milk Sellers Arrested For Adulteration

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Six milk sellers arrested for adulteration

The district administration along with Livestock Department on Wednesday launched milk testing campaign and arrested six milk sellers for adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The district administration along with Livestock Department on Wednesday launched milk testing campaign and arrested six milk sellers for adulteration.

The authorities inspected a total of 15 milk vendors in different markets of Gulbahar, Sikandarpura, Hashtnagari, Shadi Pir, Ghanta Ghar and Chowk Yadgar.

Using state-of-art mobile testing labs of Livestock Department, officials checked milk samples, among which six of these were found to be adulterated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem directed officials to inspect the quality of milk on a regular basis and to take strict action against those involved in adulteration.

APP/hsb/

Related Topics

Mobile Marriage Market

Recent Stories

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

8 minutes ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

8 minutes ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

16 minutes ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

16 minutes ago
 Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump suppo ..

Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support

16 minutes ago
 Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump ..

Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

16 minutes ago
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption convic ..

Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction

17 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused i ..

The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case

23 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commen ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..

23 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

23 minutes ago
 Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost fo ..

Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism

23 minutes ago
 War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as ..

War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan