Six milk sellers arrested for adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The district administration along with Livestock Department on Wednesday launched milk testing campaign and arrested six milk sellers for adulteration.

The authorities inspected a total of 15 milk vendors in different markets of Gulbahar, Sikandarpura, Hashtnagari, Shadi Pir, Ghanta Ghar and Chowk Yadgar.

Using state-of-art mobile testing labs of Livestock Department, officials checked milk samples, among which six of these were found to be adulterated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem directed officials to inspect the quality of milk on a regular basis and to take strict action against those involved in adulteration.

