Six miners shot dead in Mach

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :At least six coal miners were shot dead while four others got serious injuries in Mach area of Kachi district in Balochistan here on Sunday.

According to initial reports, security forces have cordoned off the area after unidentified assailants opened fire in a coal field, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said that injured have been shifted to local hospital for further medical treatment.