Six mobile utility stores operating in Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Six mobile utility stores are operating in the region to cover maximum population to avail Ramazan package benefits and provide essential items at peoples' door step to enable them exercise social distancing guidelines properly.

Moreover, eight more utility stores have been opened in southern Punjab including Multan and work was in progress to open more stores during next four days as per orders from zonal manager utility stores corporation Shahzad Khan.

Officials said that survey has been completed to open new utility stores in southern Punjab in accordance with the needs of the people and added that it would happen phase-wise.

A mega utility stores in Layyah and another in Multan at MDA Chowk have already been made functional. The officials said that mobile utility stores were reaching out to the poor peoples' localities to enable them buy essential items at low price.