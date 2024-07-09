Six-month computer technology course concludes

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) A six-month computer information technology short course, organized by the district administration and District Youth Office for deserving students, has concluded successfully at Institute of Professional Skills Chakdara.

According to the district administration the course was held under the guidance of Director, Directorate of Youth Affairs, Dr. Noman Mujahid, and Deputy Commissioner, Lower Dir, Wasil Khan.

The closing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Chairman Adenzai, Ferooz Shah, District Youth Officer, Malik Shahzad Tariq,General Secretary Insaf Youth Wing , Gulabad, doctor Javeed Khyal , Principal, Institute of Professional Skills, Mr. Yasir Khan, and others. Certificates and diplomas were distributed to over 40 students / Youth who completed the course.

Speaking on the occasion chairman Adenzai Ferooz Shah, highlighted the importance of equipping youth with modern scientific knowledge, professional, and technical skills.

He encouraged students to focus on their studies and explore vocational short courses to enhance their skills.

Dr. Javeed Khyal said there was a need to provide an opportunity to the youth for learning technical skills and providing them vocational training, enabling youth to earn online and become self-sufficient.

He announced the upcoming launch of the Ehsaas Youth Employment Scheme, which would provide interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs.

District Youth Officer, Malik Shahzad Tariq, presented shields to the guests and assured the students that similar short courses would be organized in every tehsil of District Dir Lower to facilitate employment opportunities for the youth.

The students expressed gratitude to the Youth Officer and district administration, requesting more such courses in the future.

