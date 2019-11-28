‘Six-month extension means three-year tenure,’ says Railways Minister

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Rasheed says that General Qamar Bajwa will complete three-year extension while commenting over the SC’s verdict.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Thursday that six-month extension should be considered as ‘three-year extension’, predicting that he would complete three-year extension.

Talking on a local tv channel, Sheikh Rasheed confessed that it was their fault and not of the Army Chief as the documents were not prepared to fight the legal battle in the top court.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that army chief General Bajwa would be Chief of Army Staff for another six months and sought assurance from the federal government to do legislation on the matter within the given time.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the army chief’s extension was never challenged before any court ever in the country’s history and therefore they were not prepared for this. He said the government reviewed the Army Act and the army chief was given extension under Article 243 of the Constitution. The government, he said, assured the court that legislation would be done within next six months.

“The Supreme Court announced a short order on the army chief’s extension,” said the federal railways minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid respect to Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa by calling him “one of the greatest judge” of the country ever produced.

In a tweet, PM Khan said that he wanted to say it on record that he had the greatest respect for Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and said that he was one of the greatest jurists ever produced by Pakistan.

PM Khan also tweeted that PTI from its beginning 23 years ago is the torch bearer of independence of judiciary and rule of law. PTI, he said, was the forefront of the Movement for Independence of the judiciary in 2007 and he was jailed for it. He also pay tribute to Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and titled him as one of “the greatest judge of Pakistan”.