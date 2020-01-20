Six-month food stock available in calamity-hit Neelum Valley

A high-level meeting here at the Divisional Commissioner Office on Monday reviewed the availability and prices of edibles, including flour, ongoing relief operation in calamity-hit Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) ; A high-level meeting here at the Divisional Commissioner Office on Monday reviewed the availability and prices of edibles, including flour, ongoing relief operation in calamity-hit Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The meeting chaired by AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana was told that six months stock of food was available in Upper Neelum, Leepa, Forward Kahuta and other far-flung remote areas in upper belt.

Secretary Food Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillani apprised the meeting that recent torrential rains and heavy snowfall had disrupted the roads network due to which uninterrupted supply was affected in those areas.

"The process of clearing the roads is going on which will help restoring supply channels," he added.

The meeting was also attended by Inspector General Police, secretaries Forests, Food and Works, Special Secretary Health, Director General Health, commissioners Muzaffarabad, Poonch, and Mirpur, DIG Mirpur Division Sardar Gulfraz Khan, DC Tahir Mumtaz, Additional Secretary Home, SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim and Muzaffarabad and others.

The Special Secretary Health said sufficient stock of medicines was available with district health officers (DHOs) in relevant districts while the Health Department was fully prepared to deal any untoward situation.

The Secretary Works and SDMA also briefed the meeting about the status of roads and ongoing relief operation in the Neelum Valley respectively.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to take all measures and accelerate the relief and rehabilitation work in the calamity hit areas. "Food and medicines shortage should be met on a war footing," he added.

He also directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to extend all possible cooperation to the relevant departments for smooth delivery of foodstuff and medicines in the affected areas of the state.