Six More Accused, Involved In May 9 Incidents Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 10:04 PM

In a continued effort to arrest the perpetrators behind the May 9 mayhem, the Lahore police have apprehended six more terrorists who attempted to flee from Zaman Park last night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :In a continued effort to arrest the perpetrators behind the May 9 mayhem, the Lahore police have apprehended six more terrorists who attempted to flee from Zaman Park last night.

Among the detainees, four were involved in the assault on Askari Tower, while two were linked to the attack on Jinnah House.

