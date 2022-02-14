UrduPoint.com

Six More Arrested In Tulamba Lynching Incident: DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 09:08 PM

The Khanewal Police on Monday arrested six more main accused in Tulamba lynching case after they were identified through CCTV footages

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khanewal Police on Monday arrested six more main accused in Tulamba lynching case after they were identified through CCTV footages.

The accused, identified as Sada Bahar, Matloob, Rafaqat, Anser Hussain son of Muhammad Nawaz, Anser Hussain son of Sadiq, and Muhammad Shafiq could be seen in the videos instigating others and torturing the deceased with bricks and batons, District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abbas said in a statement.

The DPO said total 102 suspects had been taken into custody, including 21 main accused.

The police were identifying more accused with the help of video footages and other evidences.

Many police teams were still in the filed to arrest the accused, he said, adding all the unscrupulous elements, who had taken the law in their hands, would be taken to task.

The DPO said sections of Anti-Terrorism Act and other heinous crimes had been incorporated in the first information report lodged against 33 nominated and 300 unknown accused with the Police Station Tulamba after a mob had tortured a mentally retarded man, Mushtaq Ahmad, to death late last Saturday night.

