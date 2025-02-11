Open Menu

Six More Bunkers Demolished In Lower, Upper Kurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram district, with authorities confirming on Tuesday that six more bunkers had been demolished in Lower Upper Kurram.

According to district administration, a 600-foot-deep trench in the Balish Khel and Khar Kali areas of Parachinar had been filled using heavy machinery while further operations in this regard are ongoing.

It is worth noting that heavy weaponry was previously used in clashes between rival groups in Parachinar, leading to the closure of all major roads in the area.

