Six More Cases Of COVID-19 Tested Positive In Orakzai

Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:09 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wasil Khan has confirmed six more cases of coronavirus tested positive in Orakzai.

Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan while confirming to media men said that the total has reached up to 7 after the results of six tests of coronavirus in Orakzai were positive.

The affected patients had come to Orakzai from other districts. A 2-year-old child and a 7-year-old child include a 22-year-old youth while patients in other families range in age from 40 to 50 years were also included.

DC Orakzai Wasil Khan said that so far two patients with coronavirus have recovered in Orakzai while rest people were present at the quarantine center and would be tested for the coronavirus.

