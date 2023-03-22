UrduPoint.com

Six More COVID-19 Cases Registered During The Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Six more COVID-19 cases registered during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Six more people tested with Coronavirus positive during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of the district's confirmed cases to 47,805.

According to the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,149 from Rawalpindi and 3,656 from other districts.

"Presently, 20 confirmed patients are quarantined at their homes", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal virus across the district.

During the last 24 hours,317 samples were collected, out of which 311 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.89 percent.

