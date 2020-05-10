Six more COVID-19 positive cases reported in district Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 33 as 6 more patients were tested positive in district Matiari on Saturday.

According to local health officials, 23 samples were taken for coronavirus testing during last 24 hours, out of them six persons were reported positive for COVID-19.

Two patients had lost their lives in the district while 31 active patients were under treatment at isolation wards and in home isolation, officials said.

The daughter of late Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Gohati, who had died due to coronavirus, was also tested positive for COVID-19.

The district administration appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as precautionary measure to contain expected spread of COVD-19 in the district.