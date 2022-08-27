UrduPoint.com

Six More Dams Swept Away, Tally Crosses 50 In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 11:20 PM

The heavy floods have washed away six more dams in Quetta, Mastung and Ziarat on Saturday as the total tally cross the fifty figures in the Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The heavy floods have washed away six more dams in Quetta, Mastung and Ziarat on Saturday as the total tally cross the fifty figures in the Balochistan.

Around 50 dams have washed away and many others link roads have been swept away in the province due to heavy recent rains and floods, private news channel reported.

Around 19 dams were washed away in Killa Abdullah and Chaman and several link roads were destroyed due to untoward situation in the area. The Rachkai dam was also damaged a few days ago.

The heavy rain has also damages small medium dams in area and caused over floated thousands of houses.

The flood-water after breaking down many roads has suspended trade and other commercial activities and also caused immense trouble not only for the travellers but also for locals.

The Irrigation Department was taking all possible measures to protect the dams from damages and continuously monitored the situation which was under control.

The department was taking all out efforts to remove encroachment on the canals and to clean them.

The flood-affected people sought immediate help from the government to avoid further damages.

