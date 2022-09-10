UrduPoint.com

Six More Dengue Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Six more dengue cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :A total of six more cases of dengue were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, Health Department officials confirmed here on Saturday.

The number of deaths from dengue in the province had increased to 4 and in the last 5 months, 2,548 cases of dengue were reported in KP, with the highest number of 114 dengue cases reported in Mardan, they added.

The officials said that 484 cases of dengue have been so far reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including 117 dengue cases in Peshawar, 261 in Nowshera, 230 in Haripur and 89 in Charsadda.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Haripur From

Recent Stories

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

1 hour ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

1 hour ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

5 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.