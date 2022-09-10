Six more dengue cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :A total of six more cases of dengue were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, Health Department officials confirmed here on Saturday.

The number of deaths from dengue in the province had increased to 4 and in the last 5 months, 2,548 cases of dengue were reported in KP, with the highest number of 114 dengue cases reported in Mardan, they added.

The officials said that 484 cases of dengue have been so far reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including 117 dengue cases in Peshawar, 261 in Nowshera, 230 in Haripur and 89 in Charsadda.