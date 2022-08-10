Six more dengue patients reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Six more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 54.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Wednesday, said that among the new cases, four patients had arrived from Chak Jalal Din, one from Adiyala road in the Potohar town, and one from Rawal town's Ratta Amral area.

During the last 24 hours, he said, around 12 dengue fever suspects were brought to the city's hospitals, including nine at Holy Family Hospital (HFH)and three at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), out of which four tested positive at HFH and one at BBH.

Dr Sajjad said that the district health authority had sealed 315 premises, registered 774 FIRs, issued 932 challans, 4,454 notices, and imposed fines amounting to Rs 2,577,000 on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district, so far this year.

He added that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae and asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Furthermore, the health official urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and to remove stagnant water as water accumulation was a leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue fever.

