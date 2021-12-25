Six more diagnosed with coronavirus in RWP

As many as six more patients were tested positive of the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with four belonging to the Potohar town and two from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as six more patients were tested positive of the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with four belonging to the Potohar town and two from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Saturday,17 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including ten in the Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto and three in Fauji Foundation Hospital. The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, five stable and one on oxygen support.

Around 4,308,338 people, including 44,545 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 38,205 patients had been discharged after recovery out of the 39,520 tested positive so far, adding 94 were quarantined, including 76 at homes and 18 in the isolation centres. The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,369 samples were collected, out of which 1,363 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent.