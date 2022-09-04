UrduPoint.com

Six More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Six more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as six more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,599.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the infected cases included 43,984 from Rawalpindi and 3,615 from other districts. Among the new cases, two arrived from Potohar town, and one from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal town, Gujjar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

"Presently, 50 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at health facility ", the report added.

The report further said that 7,004,688 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,638 samples were collected, out of which 1,632 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.37 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Kotli March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

10 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

19 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

20 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

20 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.