Six more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as six more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,599.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the infected cases included 43,984 from Rawalpindi and 3,615 from other districts. Among the new cases, two arrived from Potohar town, and one from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal town, Gujjar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

"Presently, 50 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at health facility ", the report added.

The report further said that 7,004,688 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,638 samples were collected, out of which 1,632 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.37 per cent.