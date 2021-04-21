UrduPoint.com
Six More Die Of Coronavirus In Ayub Teaching Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:16 PM

As many as Six more people died of coronavirus in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) during last 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :As many as Six more people died of coronavirus in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) during last 24 hours.

According to the ATH spokesperson, the hospital administration had closed the Out Patient Department and pre-scheduled operation to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.

Some 88 patients of coronavirus had been admitted to the ATH COVID-19 ward where 14 patients were in critical condition.

District administration, health department Abbottabad and ATH administration directed people to stay home, avoid social gathering to protect themselves from coronavirus.

On the other masses are totally negating the Coronavirus, they have rushed to bazaars for Eid and Ramadan shopping without following any precautionary measure.

