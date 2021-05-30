UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Another six patients died of COVID-19 while 27 more people tested positive in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Sunday that 738 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during that period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 927 while 19,254 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds had been allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 130 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 45 at DHQ Hospital and 33 admitted to General Hospital. He said that 500 confirmed patients had been isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

10 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

55 minutes ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

1 hour ago

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Croatian President on Stat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.