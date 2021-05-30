Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Another six patients died of COVID-19 while 27 more people tested positive in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Sunday that 738 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during that period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 927 while 19,254 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds had been allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 130 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 45 at DHQ Hospital and 33 admitted to General Hospital. He said that 500 confirmed patients had been isolated at their homes in the district.