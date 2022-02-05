Six more died,114 new Corona infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 114 more were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,062 in the Rawalpindi district, while six persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, among the new patients,42 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 33 from Potohar town,22 from Rawal town, 17 from Kallar Syedan,14 from Gujjar Khan, six from Taxila and Kotli Sattian and one from Chakwal.

"Presently,117 patients are admitted to eight health facilities, including 53 in the Institute of Urology,45 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, eight in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, four in the Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital and one each in the Bilal, Attock and Hearts International Hospital.

The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 41 stable and 71 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 2,299 were quarantined, including 2,233 homes and 66 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,509 samples were collected, out of which 1,395 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 7.55 per cent.