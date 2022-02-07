Six more died,78 more new Corona cases

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 08:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 78 more people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,211 in the Rawalpindi district, while six persons lost their lives against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, among the new patients, 24 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment,15 from Potohar Town,14 from Taxila,11 from Rawal Town, nine from Gujjar Khan, three from Kallar Syedan, while one of each case has arrived from Attock and Islamabad.

"Presently, 96 patients are admitted to eight health facilities, including 42 in the Institute of Urology, 29 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, eight in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, four in the Hearts International Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital each and one of each in the Bilal, and Begum Akhtar Memorial trust.

As many as 5,113,742 people, including 44,586 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that four patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 37 stable and 52 were on double oxygen support. District Health Authority added that 1,614 were quarantined, including 1,521 homes and 93 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1014 samples were collected, out of which 936 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 7.69 per cent.

