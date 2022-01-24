Six more educational institutions sealed in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Five more schools and a girl's college have been sealed for ten days till February 2 after confirmation of coronavirus in students and staff.

Health Department spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed said that 15 educational institutions had been sealed in Rawalpindi during the fifth wave of Corona so far, while 80 students, teachers, and other institutions have been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Dr Waqar said that according to preliminary data, educational institutions were not the cause of the spread of Corona, but when the health department teams examined the people who came in contact with positive cases, it was revealed that Coronavirus was spreading in educational institutions from the community.

He said that the rate of positive cases during random sampling in educational institutions is 4 per cent, while in general, the rate of positive cases has reached 20 per cent.

Dr Waqar Ahmed informed that Government Pak Islamia Girls High school No. 3, Jahangirabad, Government Girls High School ARL Morgah, Government Girls High School Mangtial No. 2, Government Girls Higher Secondary School No. 2 Murree Road, and Govt Associate College for Women Sihal were sealed on Monday.