Six more Islamabad High Court employees' reports found negative

The coronavirus tests report of six more employees of Islamabad High Court (IHC) surfaced as negative on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The coronavirus tests report of six more employees of Islamabad High Court (IHC) surfaced as negative on Friday.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah had ordered to conduct virus tests of IHC's employees after his secretary's report came as positive and he was sent to his house on quarantine.

Earlier, the chief justice also get tested and found the report as negative. It may be mentioned here that coronavirus test were being conducted in employees of IHC after one case came positive.

Last day, a medical team reached IHC with 25 coronavirus test kits.